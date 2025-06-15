Sign up
Previous
Photo 3315
The Montefiore Synagogue
I was there for an excellent concert of Italian religious music ranging from baroque to contemporary, sung by four talented young tenors.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
1
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3315
photos
52
followers
68
following
908% complete
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
15th June 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
montefiore synagogue
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great setting.
June 16th, 2025
