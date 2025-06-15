Previous
The Montefiore Synagogue by will_wooderson
The Montefiore Synagogue

I was there for an excellent concert of Italian religious music ranging from baroque to contemporary, sung by four talented young tenors.
william wooderson

Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great setting.
June 16th, 2025  
