Previous
Photo 3319
Storytelling Time
A children's entertainer got more people than he'd bargained on!
(You can't really see him here - he's behind a large lady about to sit down by the bandstand).
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st June 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
bandstand
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
ellington park
,
storytelling time
,
saturday afternoon fun
Renee Salamon
ace
Great summer scene
June 21st, 2025
Tunia McClure
ace
Everyone wants to hear a good story.
June 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a fun event and great weather.
June 21st, 2025
