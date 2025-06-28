Previous
Not A Photo Montage! by will_wooderson
Not A Photo Montage!

I meant to capture the market stall but these passersby got in the way... and let to a surreal image!
28th June 2025

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
