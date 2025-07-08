Sign up
Previous
Photo 3328
Evening Village View
Lucignana with tinted clouds!
Yes, back in Italy. Mercifully cooler at time of photo after a period of intense, humid heat.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
2
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
8th July 2025 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
evening village view
,
rose tinted clouds
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. I love this area.
July 13th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful evening colours
July 13th, 2025
