Wild Grass, Wild Flowers by will_wooderson
Photo 3329

Wild Grass, Wild Flowers

Below the garden... time to do some strimming, really, but the wildflowers are still pretty!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
