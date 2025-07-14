Previous
Hermitage with Hibiscus by will_wooderson
Photo 3330

Hermitage with Hibiscus

The hermitage across the valley with neighbour's hibiscus in the foreground.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous scenery… I discovered this flower last week, very beautiful trumpet flowers…
July 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Fabulous.
Fabulous.
July 20th, 2025  
