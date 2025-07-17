Sign up
Photo 3332
A Fine Place for Fine Wine
At the Bottega del Fattore, on a usual visit to get a few demijohns filled up with white wine!
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
18th July 2025 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
winery
,
tuscany
,
fornaci di barga
,
bottega del fattore
,
a fine place for fine wine
Beverley
ace
A rather special way to spend a little time… beautiful views through the arches…
July 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
July 20th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - I love the view through the arch - fav!
Ian
July 20th, 2025
