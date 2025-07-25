Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Potty Mountains
Neighbour's colourful offering!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
1
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3334
photos
52
followers
68
following
913% complete
View this month »
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
20th July 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
mountains
,
italy
,
pots
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
Beverley
ace
Very pretty & magnificent views…
July 26th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wow, the beautiful potted plants really pop against the majestic background.
July 26th, 2025
