Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3336
Chiesa di Santo Stefano
The village church seen from a courtyard on the main street.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3336
photos
52
followers
68
following
913% complete
View this month »
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
27th July 2025 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
via della chiesa
,
chiesa di santo stefano
Agnes
ace
Great shot
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close