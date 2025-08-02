Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3337
In the garden of Bruno and Marisa
Friends in Lucignana who have a large and splendid patch of land!
I believe this tree is a "crape myrtle" but please correct me if I'm wrong...
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3337
photos
52
followers
68
following
914% complete
View this month »
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
2nd August 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
crape myrtle
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
bruno e marisa
Beverley
ace
A splendid sight… so very pretty and glorious.
A very beautiful part of the world…
August 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely. My iPad photo/plant identifier is agreeing with you.
August 2nd, 2025
william wooderson
ace
@wakelys
Oh good, thank you v much Susan!
August 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
A very beautiful part of the world…