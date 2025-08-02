Previous
In the garden of Bruno and Marisa by will_wooderson
In the garden of Bruno and Marisa

Friends in Lucignana who have a large and splendid patch of land!

I believe this tree is a "crape myrtle" but please correct me if I'm wrong...
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
A splendid sight… so very pretty and glorious.
A very beautiful part of the world…
August 2nd, 2025  
So lovely. My iPad photo/plant identifier is agreeing with you.
August 2nd, 2025  
@wakelys Oh good, thank you v much Susan!
August 2nd, 2025  
