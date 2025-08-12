Previous
Castelnuovo by will_wooderson
Photo 3346

Castelnuovo

View from the hill-top hospital overlooking the town.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Nice view
August 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A magnificent view… you live in a gorgeous environment
August 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great POV of this hilly town
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact