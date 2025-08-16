Sign up
Previous
Photo 3348
A Tanzanian Street Scene
Market in Morogoro, with rubber stamp man and tailors.
I took this with a film camera - remember those! - when on holiday back in 2006. I digitised some photos to show a cousin who is currently in Africa herself.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th August 2025 6:03pm
Tags
africa
,
tailors
,
tanzania
,
morogoro
,
rubber stamp man
Dorothy
ace
Oh yes I remember the days before digital! It’s so nice to see the photos instantly now! What did the rubber stamp man do?
August 16th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Colorful
August 16th, 2025
