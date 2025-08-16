Previous
A Tanzanian Street Scene by will_wooderson
A Tanzanian Street Scene

Market in Morogoro, with rubber stamp man and tailors.

I took this with a film camera - remember those! - when on holiday back in 2006. I digitised some photos to show a cousin who is currently in Africa herself.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Dorothy ace
Oh yes I remember the days before digital! It’s so nice to see the photos instantly now! What did the rubber stamp man do?
August 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Colorful
August 16th, 2025  
