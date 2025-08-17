Previous
Lake Manyara by will_wooderson
Photo 3349

Lake Manyara

With impala and malibu storks.

Another digitised photo from the Tanzanian holiday!
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Beverley ace
Sooo glorious…natures at its best.
August 17th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted
August 17th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
August 17th, 2025  
