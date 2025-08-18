Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3350
A Flaked Out Feilne
The heat persists...
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
3
1
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th August 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
hot cat
,
a flaked out feline
,
puss on steps
Dorothy
ace
Needs to find better shade!
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Guess they must be used to the heat.
August 19th, 2025
Fisher Family
I love the pose - fav!
Ian
August 19th, 2025
Ian