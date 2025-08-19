Sign up
Previous
Photo 3351
A Bum Lifeguard
Really not doing her job!
(At least, I thought so, until the real (male) lifeguard turned up and started chatting her up!)
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th August 2025 10:00am
Tags
italy
,
swimming pool
,
tuscany
,
barga
,
a bum lifeguard
,
a lifeguard's bum
,
not actually a lifeguard
,
bagnino
,
barga swimming pool
Dorothy
ace
Haha, not much left to the imagination! I’d be in the water trying to cool off.
August 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
String bikini will accentuate :)
August 19th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Ha,ha. Cute title!
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s a cheeky shot.
August 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Looks a quiet spot to feel free… soo funny 🤣
August 19th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Good title, and a cheeky shot!
August 19th, 2025
