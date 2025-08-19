Previous
A Bum Lifeguard by will_wooderson
Photo 3351

A Bum Lifeguard

Really not doing her job!

(At least, I thought so, until the real (male) lifeguard turned up and started chatting her up!)
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Haha, not much left to the imagination! I’d be in the water trying to cool off.
August 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
String bikini will accentuate :)
August 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Ha,ha. Cute title!
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s a cheeky shot.
August 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks a quiet spot to feel free… soo funny 🤣
August 19th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Good title, and a cheeky shot!
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact