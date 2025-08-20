Sign up
Photo 3352
Chez Pru and Dave
An English couple, Pru and Dave, invited mum and me round for dinner the other day and we ate on their terrace. It was a cool evening, ideal for an outdoor meal.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3352
photos
53
followers
69
following
3345
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
17th August 2025 7:37pm
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
dinner on the terrace
,
english friends
Agnes
ace
Great shot
August 20th, 2025
