Photo 3353
View from Pru and Dave's terrace
Looking up the valley.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
italy
tuscany
lucignana
mountain scenery
view from a terrace
Agnes
ace
Beautiful view
August 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Isn't that beautiful??!! Fabulously captured
August 21st, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 21st, 2025
