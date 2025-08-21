Previous
View from Pru and Dave's terrace by will_wooderson
Photo 3353

View from Pru and Dave's terrace

Looking up the valley.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful view
August 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't that beautiful??!! Fabulously captured
August 21st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 21st, 2025  
