Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3354
Eddie Henderson and His Band
A fantastic jazz concert in nearby Barga, starring American trumpeter Eddie Henderson. He played with great power for an 84 year old!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3354
photos
53
followers
69
following
918% complete
View this month »
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
21st August 2025 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close