Previous
Eddie Henderson and His Band by will_wooderson
Photo 3354

Eddie Henderson and His Band

A fantastic jazz concert in nearby Barga, starring American trumpeter Eddie Henderson. He played with great power for an 84 year old!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
918% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact