Torre del Lago by will_wooderson
Photo 3355

Torre del Lago

It is certainly cooler in Tuscany again now - we've had several storms recently (with lots of lightning and thunder).

But fortunately no rain yesterday when I went with mum and friends to see an opera (Manon Lescaut) by Giacomo Puccini at the outdoor Puccini theatre here at Torre del Lago.

It was a memorable experience - especially as the woman who played the "small delicate Manon" was actually very large and twice the size of her lover - and then fell behind the scenes towards the end of the play and had to sing the rest of the time on a chair!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Agnes ace
The light is Beautiful
August 31st, 2025  
