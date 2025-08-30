Torre del Lago

It is certainly cooler in Tuscany again now - we've had several storms recently (with lots of lightning and thunder).



But fortunately no rain yesterday when I went with mum and friends to see an opera (Manon Lescaut) by Giacomo Puccini at the outdoor Puccini theatre here at Torre del Lago.



It was a memorable experience - especially as the woman who played the "small delicate Manon" was actually very large and twice the size of her lover - and then fell behind the scenes towards the end of the play and had to sing the rest of the time on a chair!