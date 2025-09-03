Sign up
Photo 3356
Mist Not Missed On the Drive Down
View from the road on the way down to the valley!
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
4
4
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3356
photos
53
followers
69
following
919% complete
View this month »
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
italy
,
mist
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
mist not missed on the drive down
,
going down to the valley
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the fog in the valley of the hills
September 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot of the mist in the valley
September 4th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely atmospheric capture
September 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scene.
September 4th, 2025
