Mist Not Missed On the Drive Down by will_wooderson
Photo 3356

Mist Not Missed On the Drive Down

View from the road on the way down to the valley!
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the fog in the valley of the hills
September 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot of the mist in the valley
September 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely atmospheric capture
September 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene.
September 4th, 2025  
