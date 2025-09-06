Previous
Next
Jesus 'n' Friends by will_wooderson
Photo 3357

Jesus 'n' Friends

Spot the holy figure!

A quirky display in a gift shop in Lucca.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact