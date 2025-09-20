Sign up
Previous
Photo 3363
Spiaggia Pareti
A little beach ideal for a cool and pleasant swim.
Despite appearances there was practically noone there!
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
20th September 2025 10:17am
Privacy
Tags
italy
,
elba
,
tuscany
,
spiaggia pareti
