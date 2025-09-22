Sign up
Previous
Photo 3365
Sant'Ilaria in Campo
As seen from Torre di San Giovanni, a watchtower built by the Republic of Pisa to protect its garrison on Elba.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
Tags
elba
,
torre di san giovanni
,
sant'ilaria in campo
