Previous
Photo 3366
Marina in Campo
Another beach shot... well, there are plenty of them around Elba!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
1
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3366
photos
53
followers
69
following
922% complete
View this month »
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
italy
,
elba
,
tuscany
,
sandy beach
,
marina in campo
Peter Dulis
ace
so nice
September 23rd, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice framing
September 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Oooo so beautiful… I miss the beach…
September 23rd, 2025
