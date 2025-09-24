Previous
Leaving L'Isola D'Elba by will_wooderson
Photo 3367

Leaving L'Isola D'Elba

Sigh!

It was fun and relaxing while it lasted. Elba's a beautiful island and September is definitely a good time to go - it's still warm but not toooo touristy.

This is Portoferraio seen from the car ferry heading to Piombino on the mainland.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
922% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact