Previous
Photo 3367
Leaving L'Isola D'Elba
Sigh!
It was fun and relaxing while it lasted. Elba's a beautiful island and September is definitely a good time to go - it's still warm but not toooo touristy.
This is Portoferraio seen from the car ferry heading to Piombino on the mainland.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
portoferraio
,
leaving l'isola d'elba
