Mike's House by will_wooderson
Photo 3368

Mike's House

An english guy owns a house at the top of Lucignana. The land around it affords fantastic views of the mountains all around and Mike kindly allows it to be used for occasional village events.

Like on Saturday: when there were talks by three local farmers who discussed the joys and challenges of working on the land!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful.
September 28th, 2025  
Lin ace
Wow - must be amazing to wake up to that view each day.
September 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So kind … breathtakingly beautiful
September 28th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A glorious landscape
September 28th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful vista
September 28th, 2025  
