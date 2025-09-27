Sign up
Previous
Photo 3368
Mike's House
An english guy owns a house at the top of Lucignana. The land around it affords fantastic views of the mountains all around and Mike kindly allows it to be used for occasional village events.
Like on Saturday: when there were talks by three local farmers who discussed the joys and challenges of working on the land!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
5
3
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3368
photos
53
followers
69
following
922% complete
View this month »
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
27th September 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
mike's house
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful.
September 28th, 2025
Lin
ace
Wow - must be amazing to wake up to that view each day.
September 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So kind … breathtakingly beautiful
September 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A glorious landscape
September 28th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful vista
September 28th, 2025
