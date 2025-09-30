Sign up
Photo 3369
Cloudy Peaks
Another view from Mike's strategically placed house!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
mike's house
,
cloudy peaks
