A Fluttering Friend by will_wooderson
A Fluttering Friend

A fritillary (I think) spotted on a walk.

It has been very warm for the season and everyone keeps remarking it is more like spring than autumn...!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

