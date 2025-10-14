Previous
A Winning Streak? by will_wooderson
Photo 3371

A Winning Streak?

Streak of clouds over the valley...
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Susan Wakely
Nice layers.
October 15th, 2025  
