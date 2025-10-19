Previous
A Fire-Breathing Alien? by will_wooderson
A Fire-Breathing Alien?

I can't help feeling it looks like something!
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Agnes ace
Beautiful clouds
October 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s kinda like the clouds are marching to where the action is?
Beautiful colours & fabulous capture
October 20th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful evening sky - fav!

Ian
October 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I see a kneeling person
October 20th, 2025  
