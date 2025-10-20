Previous
A Colourful Evening by will_wooderson
Photo 3373

A Colourful Evening

On the road leading up to Lucignana.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Agnes ace
So beautiful
October 20th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful scene with the autumn colors and the blue mountains in the background.
October 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sumptuous colours on every level… such a beautiful place to live. and breath in the freshness of nature.
October 20th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful scene, nice autumn colour - fav!

Ian
October 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Isn't that pretty
October 20th, 2025  
