Previous
Photo 3376
WW2
Memorial to the fallen, near the church in Gromignana. It's a simple statue but the sky played in my favour!
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
365
Tags
italy
,
war memorial
,
tuscany
,
gromignana
,
ww2 memorial
