Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3377
A High-Backed Chair for the Sun
See it in the clouds? :-)
Taken while eating lunch on the terrace.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3377
photos
53
followers
69
following
925% complete
View this month »
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
a high-backed chair for the sun
,
cloud play
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
October 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close