An Autumnal Tower by will_wooderson
Photo 3378

The tower at the top of the old town of Ghivizzano (a short drive down towards the valley from Lucignana)
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Susan Wakely ace
Great autumnal colours.
October 31st, 2025  
