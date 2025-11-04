Bianca's View of Lucignana

The village as seen from one of the houses near the top of Lucignana.



Bianca was among a number of children who were sent off to work from a young age in the inter-war period. She was ten years' old when she was taken in by three women who lived in the house at the time, and she acted as housekeeper for them right to the end of their lives. The last to pass on left the house to her in her will, as a way of thanking her for all her help and companionship over the years. Bianca actually found the will in a drawer in one of the rooms and it came as a pleasant surprise for her!