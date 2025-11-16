Previous
In the Orrido di Botri Nature Reserve by will_wooderson
In the Orrido di Botri Nature Reserve

On the road to the beech woods - about a 30-minute drive up into the mountains from Lucignana.

It is a beautiful drive especially at this time of year, with all the colours of the season. You can see rose hips in the foreground.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful, lovely capture.

I think you would have to be well attuned to the tides to walk around the cliff and a brave man to go in for a dip!
November 16th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful Autumn scene. Thannk you for your kind comments about Daphne's garden. I have just looked up the book, and yes, it is available online via Amazon. Her name is Daphne M Brown, and the book is called 'They said I would never work'. I do hope you manage to acquire the book, and enjoy her remarkable story,
November 16th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful autumn colours
November 16th, 2025  
