Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3382
In the Orrido di Botri Nature Reserve
On the road to the beech woods - about a 30-minute drive up into the mountains from Lucignana.
It is a beautiful drive especially at this time of year, with all the colours of the season. You can see rose hips in the foreground.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3382
photos
54
followers
70
following
926% complete
View this month »
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
8th November 2025 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
driving through the orrido di botri
,
orrido di botri nature reserve
Margaret Brown
ace
So beautiful, lovely capture.
I think you would have to be well attuned to the tides to walk around the cliff and a brave man to go in for a dip!
November 16th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful Autumn scene. Thannk you for your kind comments about Daphne's garden. I have just looked up the book, and yes, it is available online via Amazon. Her name is Daphne M Brown, and the book is called 'They said I would never work'. I do hope you manage to acquire the book, and enjoy her remarkable story,
November 16th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful autumn colours
November 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I think you would have to be well attuned to the tides to walk around the cliff and a brave man to go in for a dip!