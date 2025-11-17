Previous
A Peaceful Spot for a Picnic by will_wooderson
Photo 3383

A Peaceful Spot for a Picnic

In the Orrido di Botri, with some (mostly worse for wear) picnic tables and benches.

Just beyond the hut is a narrow path that follows the mountainside - not for the fainthearted! - with fantastic views of the valley below.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks idyllic
November 17th, 2025  
