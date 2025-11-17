Sign up
Previous
Photo 3383
A Peaceful Spot for a Picnic
In the Orrido di Botri, with some (mostly worse for wear) picnic tables and benches.
Just beyond the hut is a narrow path that follows the mountainside - not for the fainthearted! - with fantastic views of the valley below.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
1
0
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3383
photos
54
followers
70
following
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
orrido di botri nature reserve
,
a peaceful picnic place
JackieR
ace
Looks idyllic
November 17th, 2025
