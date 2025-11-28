Sign up
Previous
Photo 3385
Christmas Display, Birthday Boy
Neighbour Barbara loves Christmas. She put her tree up two weeks ago. And prepared this religious/non-religious display on her terrace!
I passed it today on a walk before lunch at a local lakeside restaurant with mum to celebrate my 46th. Still young, more or less!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
nativity scene with santa
,
neighbour's display
