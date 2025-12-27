Previous
A snowy peek by will_wooderson
Photo 3387

A snowy peek

Peeking from behind a daft Christmas installation in one of the smaller squares in Lucca!

It is covered in little lights which you can see sparkling away.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A tad creepy!!
December 28th, 2025  
Louise & Ken
Ahhh, Lucca! Have an extraordinary time there!
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact