Previous
Photo 3389
Cashing In At the End of the Year
Mum and I went up into the Apennines to 1240 metres for a walk in the beech woods and then for a hearty lunch in a "rifugio". The resident cat, Chimera, kept watch from the cash register!
Happy New Year everyone!
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
william wooderson
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3389
3389
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
cashing in at the end of the year
,
rifugio
,
up in the apennines
,
cat on a cash register
