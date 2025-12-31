Previous
Cashing In At the End of the Year by will_wooderson
Cashing In At the End of the Year

Mum and I went up into the Apennines to 1240 metres for a walk in the beech woods and then for a hearty lunch in a "rifugio". The resident cat, Chimera, kept watch from the cash register!

Happy New Year everyone!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

william wooderson

