From the Apennines to the Sea by will_wooderson
From the Apennines to the Sea

Further up in the mountains it is possible to see all the way towards the west coast - which is sometimes just about visible on the horizon.
4th January 2026

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Agnes
Great shot
January 4th, 2026  
Dorothy
Beautiful! I love the layers of the mountains as they fold into the horizon.
January 4th, 2026  
Bucktree
Outstanding capture. Love the depth and the layers. What an incredible view.
January 4th, 2026  
