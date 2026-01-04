Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3390
From the Apennines to the Sea
Further up in the mountains it is possible to see all the way towards the west coast - which is sometimes just about visible on the horizon.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3390
photos
54
followers
70
following
928% complete
View this month »
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st December 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
apennines
,
from the apennines to the sea
,
looking towards the west coast
Agnes
ace
Great shot
January 4th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful! I love the layers of the mountains as they fold into the horizon.
January 4th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Outstanding capture. Love the depth and the layers. What an incredible view.
January 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close