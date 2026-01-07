Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3391
Apuan Alp from the Alley
This snowy mountain is known locally as La Pania and is the highest in the Apuan Alps.
As seen up the alley from our house!
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
3
1
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3391
photos
54
followers
70
following
929% complete
View this month »
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
7th January 2026 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
apuan alps
,
la pania
,
snoey mountain
Beverley
ace
So very beautiful…wonderful walks discovering and breathing in nature… I particularly like the iron lace fence & lamp.
Truly wonderful
January 7th, 2026
Michelle
Stunning view
January 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Bea.
January 7th, 2026
Truly wonderful