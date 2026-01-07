Previous
Apuan Alp from the Alley by will_wooderson
Photo 3391

Apuan Alp from the Alley

This snowy mountain is known locally as La Pania and is the highest in the Apuan Alps.

As seen up the alley from our house!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So very beautiful…wonderful walks discovering and breathing in nature… I particularly like the iron lace fence & lamp.
Truly wonderful
January 7th, 2026  
Michelle
Stunning view
January 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Bea.
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact