Photo 3392
More Snow Up There!
Because you can never have too many snowy pics...
This is a view from the road, looking towards our end of the village.
Thank you all for your really kind comments and favs for my previous two photos!
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
snowy mountains
,
lucignana
,
more snow up there
,
on a winter's day
JackieR
ace
enough to ski???
January 9th, 2026
