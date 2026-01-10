Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3394
Snow and berries!
A smattering of snow on one of the twin peaks of "Prato Fiorito" across the valley from Lucignana.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3394
photos
55
followers
70
following
929% complete
View this month »
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
10th January 2026 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
snowy peak
,
prato fiorito
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close