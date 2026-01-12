Previous
Berries, Bars and Box by will_wooderson
Berries, Bars and Box

As a bit of contrast to my usual landscape photos!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Lin ace
Fabulous composition - a fav for me.
January 12th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
I agree, it's a fabulous image!
January 12th, 2026  
