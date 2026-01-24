Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3399
Timely Light
The clocktower with the setting sun.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3399
photos
55
followers
70
following
931% complete
View this month »
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
24th January 2026 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clocktower
,
thanet
,
ramsgate
,
ramsgate harbour
,
timely light
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful sky and silhouette
January 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Lovely calm photo… great timing as the sun hides…beautiful
January 25th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely setting sun.
January 25th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Fabulous!
January 25th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close