Timely Light by will_wooderson
Photo 3399

Timely Light

The clocktower with the setting sun.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
JackieR ace
What a beautiful sky and silhouette
January 25th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely calm photo… great timing as the sun hides…beautiful
January 25th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely setting sun.
January 25th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Fabulous!
January 25th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
January 25th, 2026  
