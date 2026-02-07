Previous
A Turner-esque sky? by will_wooderson
A Turner-esque sky?

William Turner (one of my favourite artists of all time) famously painted skies like this one!
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

william wooderson

I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
