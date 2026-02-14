Sign up
Photo 3405
Light and Blues
The church of Lucignana at twilight.
14th February 2026
14th Feb 26
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
365
SM-G973F
14th February 2026 6:10pm
church
italy
tuscany
lucignana
chiesa di santo stefano
light and blues
