On an Late Afternoon Walk by will_wooderson
On an Late Afternoon Walk

A fine day - but then it started building up for more rain again!

There was so much rain recently that it brought down a sizeable portion of the age-old stone wall along the main street in Lucignana - something that's neve happened before...
15th February 2026 15th Feb 26

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Lovely!
February 18th, 2026  
