Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3406
On an Late Afternoon Walk
A fine day - but then it started building up for more rain again!
There was so much rain recently that it brought down a sizeable portion of the age-old stone wall along the main street in Lucignana - something that's neve happened before...
15th February 2026
15th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3406
photos
55
followers
70
following
933% complete
View this month »
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
15th February 2026 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
orange clouds
,
on a late afternoon walk
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
February 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close