Photo 3407
White Washing, White Snow
It has snowed a lot higher up in the mountains over the past few months - a good thing. A friend enjoys skiing and is making up for lost time (there was virtually no snow last year).
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
white washing white snow
,
snow higher up
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful… stunning view to make you smile everyday…
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how wonderful
February 20th, 2026
