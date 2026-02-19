Previous
White Washing, White Snow by will_wooderson
Photo 3407

White Washing, White Snow

It has snowed a lot higher up in the mountains over the past few months - a good thing. A friend enjoys skiing and is making up for lost time (there was virtually no snow last year).
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

william wooderson

@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Soo beautiful… stunning view to make you smile everyday…
February 20th, 2026  
how wonderful
February 20th, 2026  
